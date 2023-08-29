Teen suspects hospitalized after carjacking, crash in Black Diamond

Multiple teen suspects were hospitalized after a carjacking, chase and crash in Black Diamond on Monday night.

At about 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to Southeast 288th and 288th Avenue Southeast in Maple Valley after someone reported that he was rear-ended by a car and someone from the other car got out with a gun and carjacked him.

No shots were fired.

Black Diamond police engaged in a pursuit with a reported stolen Silver Hyundai and multiple suspects, deputies said. The chase ended when the suspect vehicle crashed within Black Diamond's city limits.

Two suspects were taken to Harborview Medical Center and another was taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are not known.

The identities of the suspects have not been released but they are believed to be 15-17 years old.

Deputies said the stolen car was traced back to the city of Kent, and the handgun has not been recovered.

The Washington State Patrol is overseeing the collision investigation.