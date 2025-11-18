Tennis ball made into explosive device found in Sedro-Woolley, WA

A traffic stop in Sedro-Woolley took a turn when police found several illegal items in someone's car. The driver has since been booked into Skagit County Jail.

Timeline:

Around 4 p.m. on Monday, officers reported stopping a pickup on the road whose driver had a third-degree suspended license. This prompted them to take the driver into police custody.

When the K9 unit, Yogi, arrived, the dog alerted law enforcement to the odor of narcotics inside the vehicle. This is when he was officially detained and later booked into jail.

Once inside the vehicle, responding officers say they found a tennis ball made into an explosive device, a handgun, and a "large amount of drug paraphernalia." As a convicted felon, the driver faces charges for having a gun as well.

Sedro-Woolley Police find illegal items in the car of a man arrested Monday, Nov. 17

Bellingham Police Department assisted to safely recover the tennis ball device.

"Officers found evidence that the gun belonged to the male suspect, who is an admitted gang member from Eastern Washington. Both the driver and passenger have multiple felony convictions, including convictions for unlawful possession of firearms," according to a statement from the Sedro-Woolley Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA baby hospitalized with botulism, leading to baby formula recall

Lenny Wilkens, legendary Seattle SuperSonics player and coach, dies at 88

Seattle to update street parking rates again — see what’s going up

Rad Power Bikes faces permanent closure at Seattle site

Seattle's SODO housing ordinance blocked after Port of Seattle wins lawsuit

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.