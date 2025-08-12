Governor Ferguson could have final say on controversial battery energy facility

The Brief Sedro-Woolley's mayor is urging Governor Ferguson to reject a proposed lithium battery facility, citing fire and environmental concerns. The Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council (EFSEC) is reviewing the project, with the governor having the final decision. Similar concerns arise in Covington over another battery facility site near a school, with local opposition mounting.



The fate of a proposed lithium battery facility near downtown Sedro-Woolley may hinge on Governor Bob Ferguson's decision.

What they're saying:

Sedro-Woolley Mayor Julia Johnson is urging the governor to reject the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project, citing fire and environmental concerns.

"Not only the city of Sedro-Woolley, but the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe and the Skagit Farm Bureau are all opposed to this. We have all written letters to Governor Ferguson protesting this," Johnson said.

The project, known as Goldeneye, was initially developed by Tenaska. However, FOX 13 has learned that Tenaska has since exited the project. Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), based in Denmark, is now the main developer, with its subsidiary Goldfinch Energy Storage moving forward.

"Tenaska’s early-stage development role on behalf of Goldfinch Energy Storage, which is part of CIP’s energy portfolio across the country, concluded earlier this year," CIP stated.

The proposed site for the BESS facility is located along Minkler Road, less than half a mile from a Puget Sound Energy substation, making it an attractive location for energy storage with thousands of lithium batteries.

However, concerns have been raised about potential fires and their impact on nearby Hanson Creek. Goldfinch Energy responded, stating, "In the unlikely event of a fire, there can be a temporary impact on localized air quality similar to residential or commercial fires. However, the Goldeneye project is designed to ensure safe dispersal levels at the fence line, posing no risk to the surrounding community or environment, which will be verified in the EFSEC permitting process prior to project approval."

The Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council (EFSEC) is evaluating the Goldeneye project.

EFSEC was created by the state legislature in 1970 and currently consists of six members, including Chair Kurt Beckett, appointed by Gov. Ferguson. They have the power to greenlight different kinds of controversial energy projects.

After a thorough review, EFSEC can either reject or recommend a project to the governor, who has the final say.

Mayor Johnson expressed concerns about EFSEC's ability to bypass local communities. EFSEC responded, stating, "EFSEC statute requires a local representative to sit on the council for every project we evaluate. EFSEC also invites participation by local government agencies such as planning departments and fire districts. The local government representative has a vote in every council action."

FOX 13 asked who the local representative is for Goldeneye and EFSEC says it’s Robby Eckroth, a senior planner for Skagit County.

Dig deeper:

Meanwhile, in Covington, residents are upset over the Kingfisher project, which is another proposed BESS site near Mattson Middle School. Similar to the Sedro-Woolley case, Tenaska laid the ground running, but it’s now in the hands of CIP and Goldfinch Energy Storage.

Many residents, including James Delay, are closely monitoring any developments.

"Our state, actually our whole country, needs safety-first protocols and regulations that protect citizens," Delay said.

The push for BESS sites stems from former Gov. Jay Inslee’s mandate that Washington obtain electricity from sources that release no carbon by 2045, known as the Clean Energy Transformation Act. While supporters argue for a cleaner future, opponents like Delay express concerns about the use of lithium batteries.

"What we are opposing specifically is the use of lithium batteries in energy storage, and that’s solely because lithium has proven over the last three decades that it’s completely uncontrollable," Delay said.

Since 2019, there have been 22 BESS fires across the U.S., according to the Western Electricity Coordinating Council. Delay believes a lithium battery site is too risky next to a school with hundreds of kids and many homes.

The Covington city council has opposed Kingfisher’s location on Southeast 251st Street. The Kent School District has also expressed their concerns, calling the site inappropriate.

As of now, the Covington project has not been submitted to EFSEC yet for consideration.

FOX 13 reached out to Governor Ferguson’s Office about concerns over BESS projects, specifically with the Goldeneye project, which is under analysis with EFSEC. Ferguson’s Office did not get back to FOX 13 with a response to those concerns.

The Source: Information in this story came from Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, the Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council, and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and interviews.

