Tentative deal reached for west coast longshoremen

The west coast’s major shipping saga may be coming to its end as both sides strike a tentative deal.

The Pacific Maritime Association and International Longshore and Warehouse Union announced a six-year contract that would resolve the current stalemate should the rank-and-file ILWU members approve the deal.

Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su, who reportedly played a major role in the negotiations when talks broke down last month, has heralded the deal as welcome news.

"On behalf of President Biden, we are pleased to congratulate both parties on what they have achieved," Su said. "Demonstrating once again that collective bargaining—though sometimes difficult—works."

In a joint statement, PMA and ILWU wrote:

"We are pleased to have reached an agreement that recognizes the heroic efforts and personal sacrifices of the ILWU workforce in keeping our ports operating."

This tentative agreement was reached on behalf of 22,000 ILWU members working at 29 west coast ports.

On Saturday, labor action disrupted operations at the Ports of Seattle and Tacoma, causing a near-total shutdown. However, ILWU members had yet to authorize a strike—instead claiming their crews were being released early.

In Vancouver over the weekend, ILWU members voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike there, with 99% of union members voting ‘yes.’