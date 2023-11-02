'They're terrorizing people': Deputies search for masked men wanted for armed robbery in Edgewood

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department needs the community's help finding three armed robbery suspects in Edgewood. The incident was reported on Oct. 14 at the 7-Eleven off Meridian Ave.

Surveillance cameras capture one of the suspects walking into the convenience store and making a purchase. Before leaving, it appears as if he checks to make sure the coast is clear.

As he walks out, two more suspects are seen walking in. A masked man wearing a red BAPE hoodie is seen approaching the clerk.

"He implied a handgun and showed it in his waistband, while a third suspect stood at the door as a lookout," Sargent Darren Moss said.

Moss says the intruders demanded cash, vapes and cigarette products before running across the street and jumping in a dark-colored sedan with no license plates.

"They're terrorizing, terrorizing people; this is unacceptable," Moss said. "They're not just children. They want to play grownup games, they can have grown-up punishments."

Pierce County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Diane Clarkson says this is a massive problem that will only get worse if there is no accountability.

"Literally the lack of consequences. Kids show up and realize they are going to be released back home," Clarkson said.

She says many of these offenders go right back to committing more violent crimes until they get charged as an adult or something worse happens.

"I'm not happy with seeing children going out and committing these crimes," Moss said. "The people that are involved in these incidents, that are victims, they might be terrified to go back to work. They might not be able to work in that same business. If you're the owner of the business, do you have to change your hours? Do you have to close your doors for a week while you make repairs? There's a big impact that these crimes have on the people and the community as a whole, and we really need to catch these kids because we don't want them to continue to do this to other people."

The three suspects are described as Hispanic or mixed-race males in their late teens or early 20s. Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects. Call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or text the info through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone.