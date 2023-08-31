Police: Man uses Craigslist, fake IDs & keys to steal bikes under the guise of taking them for a test drive

A local shop is warning about an elaborate scheme that allowed one man to make off with a $4,000 bike.

Todd Waltmire, manager of Gerk's Ski and Cycle in Issaquah, said a man came into the shop on Monday looking for an e-bike and wanted to test ride it.

Store surveillance cameras capture the man looking at bikes and a staff member helping him.

"He seemed knowledgeable and asked a lot of the right kind of questions," Walmire said. "She didn't feel any red flags at the time just goes to a level of sophistication."

Per protocol, he handed over some collateral an ID and his keys, nothing unusual there.

"Those rides typically take a little bit longer--people want to go try it out on some hills and really understand the bike. So after 15 to 20 minutes, you start having your flags go off that something's not right here," Waltmire said. "The person is not back yet."

He says after a while, they were alarmed. Staff went out looking for the man's car with nothing in sight.

"We realized that there wasn't any alarm going off when we started hitting the key fob," Waltmire said.

The keys and ID were fake. They quickly called 911 reporting the theft to officers and posting to social media to warn others.

"We also called the manufacturer and they helped get the word out to the other dealers in the area because that bike was taken without a charger, so one of the things that happens [is] people go to another shop to buy a charger for it," Waltmire said.

According to police reports, the same man used the same ruse a week prior online when a cyclist posted his bike for sale on Craigslist.

FOX 13 spoke with the man, who wanted to remain anonymous. He says the thief asked if he’d be able to take the green Rad Runner 3+ for a test ride. He says the man left behind keys and an ID, just like before. On it was the same name and address; the man never returned. He says in his case he too appeared calm and collected. He reviewed the footage and said he believes it was the same person.

"He’s definitely a pretty experienced thief," Waltmire said. "We're a small business we can't afford to just have a $4,000 bike stolen every day."

The business is focused on keeping both staff and customers safe and comfortable.

"It's hard to be super successful in retail if you don't trust people and you don't let them try the product," Waltmire said.

Issaquah police are still investigating the theft; the seller’s case was suspended after the cyclist says leads were exhausted, he hopes this new incident will track down the thief.

The Bike Recovery Action Team in Seattle says Rad Power Bikes are the number one make of bikes stolen in the area. They're helping track down stolen bikes and returning them to their owners. The group says this is a new scheme they haven't dealt with before and want to warn others.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for a tip identifying the suspect. You can submit an anonymous tip using the P3 Tips App or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.