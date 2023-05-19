Things to do: Gig Harbor Beer Fest, 49th Seattle International Film Festival

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events happening around the Seattle area from May 19 to May 21.

Before you head out the door, be sure to check out our weekend weather forecast. Also, be aware that WSDOT will be closing parts of I-5 in downtown Seattle this weekend for a major construction project, so plan ahead.

Community festivals

Gig Harbor Beer Fest

Fisherman's Village Music Festival : You can check out 50 bands with a ticket to the festival in Everett.

Viking Fest : You can celebrate Scandinavian heritage with a carnival, food and craft vendors and music on streets surrounding Liberty Bay Waterfront Park in Poulsbo.

Gig Harbor Beer Fest: If you're looking for a wide variety of Northwest craft brewers and live music, just head to the pavilion at Uptown Gig Harbor. If you're looking for a wide variety of Northwest craft brewers and live music, just head to the pavilion at Uptown Gig Harbor.

Blue Poppy Day (May 20): The Himalayan blue poppys are set to bloom wthis weekend at the Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden. Come celebrate these fabulous flowers Saturday, May 20 from 10 am to 4 pm and enjoy a feast for your eyes. (May 20): The Himalayan blue poppys are set to bloom wthis weekend at the Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden. Come celebrate these fabulous flowers Saturday, May 20 from 10 am to 4 pm and enjoy a feast for your eyes.

Film festivals

49th Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF): The 49th annual Seattle International Film Festival returns in person May 11–21, 2023 taking Seattle moviegoers on a cinematic odyssey at venues across the city, followed by a week of select films streaming on the SIFF Channel May 22–28. The 49th annual Seattle International Film Festival returns in person May 11–21, 2023 taking Seattle moviegoers on a cinematic odyssey at venues across the city, followed by a week of select films streaming on the SIFF Channel May 22–28.

Short Film Packages : Catch them on the big screen May 19-21, or stream them on the SIFF Channel May 22-28. Catch them on the big screen May 19-21, or stream them on the SIFF Channel May 22-28.

Northwest Connections: Seattleites see more films per capita than residents of any other American city, and a growing number of these selections have their roots in the fertile Pacific Northwest film community.

cINeDIGENOUS: This program focuses on global Indigenous filmmakers sharing Indigenous stories and culture. This program focuses on global Indigenous filmmakers sharing Indigenous stories and culture.

Culinary Cinema: The SIFF has selected extraordinary films that explore different aspects of taste and the senses for the cinematically inclined. The SIFF has selected extraordinary films that explore different aspects of taste and the senses for the cinematically inclined.

Films4Families: Films for the young and the young at heart.

FREE things to do