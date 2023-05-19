Seattle weather: Summer-like weather on repeat

Hope you enjoy our beautiful weather today! After a gray start to the day, sunshine is reappearing across Western Washington. The above-average highs stick around through Saturday before cooler air returns.

Thanks to a southwesterly flow aloft, any leftover haze from fires burning in Canada will continue to gradually clear, pushing east of the Cascades. Any lingering smoke will be too high up in the atmosphere to lower air quality at the surface - that's some good news.

Highs today will reach the upper 70s to low 80s around the Puget Sound lowlands. The coast will be cooler. Over the mountains, we can't rule out a spotty thunderstorm today or tomorrow afternoon. We'll have to even watch for nocturnal thunderstorms in spots here in Puget Sound tonight into early tomorrow (it's only a small possibility).

Our familiar pattern of morning clouds and afternoon sunshine lasts through Saturday. By Sunday, refreshingly cooler and cloudier weather makes a comeback. A light shower is possible Sunday, but the day certainly won't be a washout. In fact, most will stay dry.

Highs range in the upper 60s (remember, our "normal" high for this time of year is 67 at Sea-Tac Airport) Sunday through Tuesday.



Wednesday and Thursday will feature slightly warmer and sunnier weather.

