Things To Do in Western Washington June 2-4: Pride in the Park, Maritime Gig Festival and more!

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events happening around the Seattle area June 2-4.

Also, prepare for construction and some closures around the region.

Now, here are some things to do this weekend!

Pride in the Park

Seattle Pride in the Park takes place Saturday from 12-7pm at Volunteer Park. The 49th annual Pride Month celebration is free and features performances, food trucks, booths, vendors and more.

Maritime Gig Festival

The Maritime Gig Festival is back this weekend. This year, you can expect more than 70 vendors to set up downtown and several concerts.

Click here for a full list of events, including the Grande Gig Parade, family fun run, music and entertainment, car show and blessing of the fleet.

Honk! Fest West

Honk! Fest West takes place Saturday and Sunday in Columbia City and Yesler Terrace.

The free festival features bands that draw inspiration from the NOLA second line tradition, Brazilian Samba, Punk, Funk, Hip Hop, Eastern European and Latin American traditions, percussion ensembles and more.

Cedar Lanes Bike Park

Cedar Lanes Bike Park Opening Day is Saturday from 11am-1pm in Auburn. The bike park includes 3 skill zones and dirt, flow tracks. There will be demonstrations, instructors, bikes and helmets available for check-out, bike maintenance checks and more.