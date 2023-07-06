Things to do: MLB All-Star Week begins, pregame events, festivals & more!

MLB All-Star Week kicks off this Friday, which means there are fun events, barbecues and pregames happening for five straight back-to-back days in Seattle! If you're looking to get into the action, here's a list of MLB and citywide events happening in our region.

For those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of MLB All-Star Week, there's a list of OTHER fun events toward the bottom of the article. Before you head out the door, be sure to check out our weekend weather forecast.

MLB All-Star Week (July 7 - July 11)

Friday, July 7

HBCU Swingman Classic presented by T-Mobile

The Kid himself, Ken Griffey Jr., is inviting the brightest athletes from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) to compete at T-Mobile Park. Gates open at 5:15 p.m. and the events begins at 7:30 p.m. There will be a fireworks show after the game. $10 tickets can be purchased here.

Simply Seattle Wiffle Ball Tournament

From 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. you can watch as Seattle locals compete in a friendly Home Run Derby at Occidental Square. The grand prize: Two tickets to the MLB Home Run Derby. The event is free, you can sign up here.

All-Star Alley

You can check out this historic alley in Downtown Seattle for free. Located in the RailSpur, fans can grab a beverage from the beer garden and wander through a special All-Star art alley.

Baseball All-Stars at MOHAI

The Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI) will have a special display featuring some of baseball's rarest treasures from the game's greatest stars. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and tickets range from $17-$22. Children 14 and under are FREE!

Saturday, July 8

Capital One PLAY BALL PARK

Capital One PLAY BALL PARK has something fun for every fan. Organizers say fans can look forward to the MLB Gaming Zone, the World's Largest Baseball, and meet and greets with the legends of the game. The event takes place at Lumen Field and Event Center from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday through Tuesday . To purchase tickets, click here.

All-Star Saturday (Futures Game, Celebrity Softball)

The All-Star Saturday doubleheader features SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, which will include Mariners top prospects Harry Ford and Jonatan Clase. Then fans can watch some celebrities take the field in the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game presented by Corona.

The gates at T-Mobile Park open at 2 p.m., the event starts at 4 p.m. (NO RE-ENTRY between events)

For more information and to purchase tickets

Party at the Park (Occidental Square)

From 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., you can pregame like a pro! There will be a free roller rink, throwback 80s and 90s arcade games, live music, Mariners-themed arts and crafts and last, but certainly not least, a classic PNW beer garden.

For more information

MLB All-Star Weekend BBQ (International District)

From 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., you can eat and drink all you want at the south entrance of Uwajimaya. Snake River Farms will be firing up the grill with hot dogs and brisket sliders.

For details

All-StAR Scavenger Hunt

If you want the chance to win tickets to the World Series, signed Mariners baseballs, a Mariners Batting Practice Experience and All-Star themed apparel, all you need to do is download Snapchat! There will be Snapcodes in various areas around the city that you can scan, and enter to win.

Details can be found

Sunday, July 9

MLB Draft at Lumen Field

Opening night of the MLB Draft features the first two rounds, compensatory rounds and competitive balance rounds. Organizers say the new Draft location allows more fans a chance to see their favorite teams select the next generation of baseball stars.

The event happens Sunday, July 9 at 4 p.m. There are a limited number of seats, which can be reserved for FREE!

Click here to learn more.

MLB Drone Show

Starting at 10 p.m., you can catch an incredible MLB All-Star-themed drone show at the Space Needle. 600 drones will be lighting up the night sky, and the event is FREE!

More details can be found

Monday, July 10

T-Mobile Home Run Derby

J-Rod is back in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby! After putting an unforgettable show last year with 81 home runs, Julio Rodriguez is bringing that slugger swing to Seattle. The park gates open at 2 p.m., and the Home Run Derby begins at 5 p.m.

To buy tickets

MLB All-Star Movie Night

Baseball movie fans can watch a FREE outdoor showing of The Sandlot at Seattle Center near the International Fountain Lawn. The movie begins at dusk, so around 9:00 p.m.

On Tuesday, they will be playing A League of Their Own.

For more information

Tuesday, July 11

All-Star Red Carpet presented by T-Mobile

Before taking the field for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, players, coaches and their families weill walk the red carpet. For the first time, MLB is focusing on hosting the red carpet event in Seattle's iconic Pike Place Market. This will be happening from Pine St. to Pike St.

The event starts at 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

For more information

MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard

This is the main event we have all been waiting for. The 2023 MLB All-Star Game returns to the Emerald City for the first time in 22 years, and only the third time ever.

The gates of T-Mobile Park open at 2 p.m., and the big game starts at 5 p.m.

To purchase tickets, which are still available as of this writing

Other Events & Festivals

‘SOLARIS’ - a new stage play

Solaris is a new play by David Greig that has many thrilling and heartfelt moments that would pique the interest of all. Happening from June 28 – July 9, Solaris will be an event for theatergoers and casual fans alike. For tickets and more information

Venardos Circus

Acrobats, aerialists, juggles, daredevils, magicians, hand-balancers and many more will all be available to see at the Venardos Circus in Tacoma from July 7-23.

For more information and tickets

Shakespeare in the Park

Shakespeare in the Park is coming to Seattle's GreenStage from July 7 - Aug. 12 for FREE.

For more information

Cuban Dance Festival

Presented by La Clave Cubana and the University of Washington, it’s the first and only festival dedicated to showcasing Cuban traditional dances. The festival runs through July 9.

For more information

Polish Festival

Come and celebrate Polish culture by enjoying authentic food, live music, dance performances, a beer garden, vodka tasting and more! The event will be held at the Armory Food & Event Hall and Mural Ampitheatre in the Seattle Center from 12 p.m.- 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 8.

Seafair Pirates Landing

The annual Seafair Pirates Landing at Alki beach, a Seattle tradition that's lasted for more than 70 years, is back! The pirates will storm the beach to steal the key to the city and entertain kids of all ages, with treasures to share. The pirates will land at 1:30 p.m. on July 8, festivities begin shortly before the landing.

Children’s Business Fair

Youth4us is bringing a Children’s Business Fair to Redmond. Giving kids ages 6-15 the opportunity to create, explore their passions and even launch their own businesses. The event takes place on July 8 from 1pm-5pm in Redmond Park. The event is FREE. For more information, click here.

Sipfest at Snoqualmie

The 7th annual SipFest Snoqualmie is Saturday, July 8th at Snoqualmie Railroad Park. Bring your own glass and taste samples from local wineries and cideries all while taking in the scenery.

For ticket information

Scooped Ice Cream Festival

With more than 75 different flavors coming from local and national brands, this all-you-can-eat festival will be fun for the whole family! Happening in the Seattle Center from Saturday, July 8 to Sunday, July 9 with gates opening at 12 p.m. and closing at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available