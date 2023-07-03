'This can't be the norm for Seattle': Victims track down man suspected of throwing rocks at cars on I-5

A man suspected of throwing rocks at moving vehicles on I-5 in Seattle was identified and arrested due to the victims who tracked him down.

Dan Zahlmann says he was northbound on I-5 near exit 163 around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday when one of those rocks hit his Impala.

"Out of nowhere, about a 2 to 3 pound rock was thrown at my car and just exploded at the windshield," said Zahlmann.

When Zahlmann pulled off to the side, he says he encountered at least two other vehicles who had also been affected.

"A gentleman there who gave a police statement, said he actually had the person throwing rocks at him directly," said Zahlmann.

Zahlmann says he and the other drivers found the suspect, not far from the scene.

"I ran up a small embankment into some brush and found a person squatted down in some blackberry bushes," said Zahlmann.

Zahlmann and the other victims kept an eye on the suspect until Washington State Patrol arrived.

"We did everything we could to keep an awareness of where the person was and keep tabs on him in case he tried to take off," said Zahlmann.

Jerald Grochowski was booked into King County Jail for assault and malicious mischief.

Washington State Patrol says he has no known history in Washington, but they are investigating to see if he's connected to other rock throwing cases in King County.

As of Sunday night, Grochowski is still behind bars and WSP has recommended charges to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Zahlmann is still shaken at the thought of how this could have taken another direction and believes more action is needed to direct our community onto a better path.

"We need ten times the police force, we need politicians, we need prosecutors, and we need judges to address this issue because this can not be the norm in Seattle," said Zahlmann.



