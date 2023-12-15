14-year-old arrested for online threats that closed three Renton schools, investigation underway

The Renton Police Department (RPD) announced a 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the online threats that closed down three schools in the Renton School District on Friday.

Renton High School, Nelsen Middle School and the adjacent campuses of Renton Academy/HOME Program were closed out of an abundance of caution while police investigated the threats.

According to the RPD, shortly after 10 a.m., Valley SWAT took the teenager into custody without incident near his home. Overnight, investigators developed information that he was the primary suspect.

The RPD says the teenager is also the primary suspect in Thursday's incident at Nelsen Middle School, where a lockdown was initiated after a 911 call reported a gun on campus. Law enforcement officers conducted a thorough search, ultimately concluding that the call was a prank.

Authorities say the 14-year-old is not a member of the Renton School District, and he has had multiple interactions with the RPD.

The motivation behind the threats remains unclear. Police will continue investigating this incident to see if any others were involved in the threats.

In a statement released by the Renton School District, officials reiterated their staff's commitment to ensuring student and staff safety: "Out of an abundance of caution, and to allow Renton Police ample time to conduct a more thorough investigation to determine the credibility of the threat, we will close Renton High and Nelsen Middle School, and the adjacent campuses of Renton Academy/HOME Program tomorrow, Friday, December 15," the statement read.

The school district assured families that efforts are underway to coordinate closely with the Renton Police Department throughout Friday and the weekend to facilitate a return to regular school hours on Monday. Further updates regarding the affected schools' schedule on Monday will be communicated to families no later than Sunday.