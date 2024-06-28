Top things to do in Seattle this weekend June 28-30

article

Get ready for a busy weekend in Seattle! The Mariners, Sounders and Storm are all playing at home this weekend. Also, check out Pride festivals and parades happening all around the Emerald City.

As always, be sure to check out your FOX 13 Weather Forecast to help you decide what to wear this weekend!

Pride Festivals

Scenes from the 45th annual Seattle Pride Parade on Sunday June, 30, 2019. (Genna Martin/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

Multiple major Pride parades and festivals are happening in the Seattle area this weekend. Here's a full list:

Seattle PrideFest Capitol Hill

Mark your calendars for PrideFest Capitol Hill which returns on Saturday, June 29, starting at noon. Spanning six blocks of Broadway and Cal Anderson Park, this event will feature local businesses, beer gardens, family and youth programming and three stages of entertainment until 8 p.m.

Seattle Pride Parade 2024

Seattle’s 50th annual Pride Month celebration will culminate with the annual Seattle Pride Parade on Sunday, June 30.

The parade starts at Westlake Park and continues down 4th Avenue, until it reaches Denny Way. The pre-show kicks off at 10 a.m. at Westlake Park, followed by the parade at 11 a.m. Note: many roads will be closed starting as early as 7 a.m., so plan accordingly.

The following Seattle streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m:

3rd Avenue from Denny Way to South Washington Street

4th Avenue from Denny Way to South Washington Street

5th Avenue from Denny Way to South Washington Street

There are three stages along the parade route with ADA seating at all stages. Visit the Seattle Pride Parade website to learn more.

PrideFest Seattle Center

Follow the parade to the Seattle Center to experience one of the nation’s biggest Pride festivals. Festivalgoers can expect to find hundreds of vendors, food and drink options, entertainment on four stages and a new family area. The best part? It's free to attend.

Capitol Hill Queer Pride Festival

The annual event runs from Friday, June 28 to Sunday, June 30 between 11th Ave. between E. Pike Street and Pine Street in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. The event is 21+.

The festival features popular LGBTQ+ singers, DJs, burlesque dancers and drag queens. Among the performers are Santigold, Tegan & Sara, Alaska Thunderf---, Rico Nasty, and more.

The Taste NW kicks off this weekend

The Taste NW — formerly known as the Taste of Tacoma — is set to bring its ultimate food fest to the South Sound from June 28-30.

‘Freedom Fest’ heads to JBLM on Saturday

You're invited to celebrate Independence Day early at Freedom Fest at Joint Base Lewis-McChord on Saturday.

Guests must register online before entry. The event begins June 29 at 11 a.m.

Pirate fair on the WA coast

Pirates have invaded Westport, Washington for a weekend of fun during Rusty Scupper's Pirate Daze festival. The event kicks off Friday, June 28 and runs through Sunday. Best of all, it's free!

Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 02: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with teammates after stealing home during the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at T-Mobile Park on August 02, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Ma Expand

Watch the Seattle Mariners take on the Minnesota Twins all weekend long at T-Mobile Park. Here's a look at this weekend's schedule:

Friday, June 28: Mariners vs. Twins at 6:40 p.m.

Saturday, June 29: Mariners vs. Twins at 7:10 p.m.

Sunday, June 30: Mariners vs. Twins at 1:10 p.m.

Seattle Storm vs. Dallas Wings

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 30: Jewell Loyd #24 of the Seattle Storm dribbles the ball against Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever during the first quarter in the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 30, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Andy Lyons / Getty Images)

The Seattle Storm are taking on the Dallas Wings at Climate Pledge Arena at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 29.

For those who cannot watch the game in person, the game will be broadcast live on FOX 13+ (KZJO).

Seattle Sounders vs. Chicago Fire FC

SEATTLE, WA - JULY 15: Seattle Sounders forward Raúl Ruidíaz (9) defends against FC Dallas midfielder Edwin Cerrillo (6) during an MLS matchup between the Seattle Sounders and FC Dallas on July 15, 2023 at Lumen Field in Seattle, WA. (Photo by Jeff H Expand

Watch the Seattle Sounders play against Chicago Fire FC at Lumen Field on Saturday, June 29.

Champions of Change All-Star Basketball Game

Hosted by the Seattle Seahawks legends Doug Baldwin, Cliff Avril, and Michael Bennett, $21 will get you a ticket to the Champions of Change All-Star Basketball Game at Climate Pledge Arena.

The event takes place at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 28.

What shows are coming to Seattle this weekend?

