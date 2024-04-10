The Seattle Storm and FOX 13 are continuing their partnership and have announced 30 games, that are not carried nationally, will be broadcast locally on FOX 13 (KCPQ) or FOX 13+ (KZJO).

Keep scrolling through this article for FOX 13's full Seattle Storm broadcast schedule.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 20: Ezi Magbegor #13 of the Seattle Storm shoots during the second quarter against the Connecticut Sun at Climate Pledge Arena on June 20, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

FOX 13, a FOX owned and operated station, has been a proud broadcast partner with the Storm for the previous eight years, carrying all non-nationally televised games since 2020.

"We all feel the excitement around women’s sports in this country and the upcoming WNBA season," said Alisha Valavanis, CEO and President of the Seattle Storm. "Our partnership with FOX 13 and Prime Video builds on this momentum and on the exciting new Storm ahead, bringing our games to millions of home viewers in the state."

The Seattle Storm 2024 season tips off Tuesday, May 14 at Climate Pledge Arena, and FOX 13 has it covered.

"We are thrilled to continue our longstanding partnership with the Seattle Storm, bringing the excitement of the WNBA back to our viewers and showcasing the incredible talent of our hometown team." — Senior VP and General Manager of FOX 13 and FOX 13+ Amber Eikel

Long-time broadcast duo Dick Fain and Elise Woodward return to call the action on FOX 13. Fain, of Sports Radio 93.3 KJR-FM, enters his 18th season as the play-by-play voice of the Storm. Woodward, who also serves as an ESPN analyst, begins her 17th season as the color commentator.

What Seattle Storm games air on FOX 13?

Tuesday, May 14 at 7:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Minnesota Lynx at Climate Pledge Arena on FOX 13+ (KZJO)

Sunday, May 19 at 12:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Washington Mystics in Washington, D.C. on FOX 13+ (KZJO)

Monday, May 20 at 4:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. New York Liberty in Brooklyn, NY on FOX 13 (KCPQ)

Wednesday, May 22 at 7:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever at Climate Pledge Arena on FOX 13+ (KZJO)

Saturday, May 25 at 6:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Washington Mystics at Climate Pledge Arena on FOX 13+ (KZJO)

Tuesday, May 28 at 5:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Chicago Sky in Chicago, IL on FOX 13+ (KZJO)

Thursday, May 30 at 4:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever in Indianapolis, IN on FOX 13 (KCPQ)

Tuesday, June 4 at 7:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Phoenix Mercury at Climate Pledge Arena on FOX 13+ (KZJO)

Sunday, June 9 at 4:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Minnesota Lynx in Minneapolis, MN on FOX 13+ (KZJO)

Tuesday, June 11 at 7:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Los Angeles Sparks at Climate Pledge Arena on FOX 13+ (KZJO)

Wednesday, June 19 at 7:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces in Las Vegas, NV on FOX 13+ (KZJO)

Sunday, June 23 at 3:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Connecticut Sun at Climate Pledge Arena on FOX 13+ (KZJO)

Thursday, June 27 at 7:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever at Climate Pledge Arena on FOX 13+ (KZJO)

Saturday, June 29 at 6:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Dallas Wings at Climate Pledge Arena on FOX 13+ (KZJO)

Monday, July 1 at 7:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Dallas Wings at Climate Pledge Arena on FOX 13+ (KZJO)

Sunday, July 7 at 3:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Chicago Sky at Climate Pledge Arena on FOX 13 (KCPQ)

Wednesday, July 10 at 12:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces at Climate Pledge Arena on FOX 13+ (KZJO)

Sunday, July 14 at 3:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Atlanta Dream at Climate Pledge Arena on FOX 13+ (KZJO)

Tuesday, July 16 at 12:30 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Los Angeles Sparks in Los Angeles, CA on FOX 13 (KCPQ)

Tuesday, August 20 at 4:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Washington Mystics in Washington, D.C. on FOX 13 (KCPQ)

Monday, August 26 at 7:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Washington Mystics at Climate Pledge Arena on FOX 13 (KCPQ)

Wednesday, August 28 at 7:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Atlanta Dream at Climate Pledge Arena on FOX 13+ (KZJO)

Sunday, September 1 at 10:00 a.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Connecticut Sun in Uncasville, CT on FOX 13+ (KZJO)

Tuesday, September 3 at 4:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Connecticut Sun in Uncasville, CT on FOX 13+ (KZJO)

Thursday, September 5 at 4:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. New York Liberty in Brooklyn, NY on FOX 13 (KCPQ)

Saturday, September 7 at 6:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Phoenix Mercury at Climate Pledge Arena on FOX 13+ (KZJO)

Wednesday, September 11 at 7:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Los Angeles Sparks in Los Angeles, CA on FOX 13+ (KZJO)

Sunday, September 15 at 3:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Los Angeles Sparks at Climate Pledge Arena on FOX 13+ (KZJO)

Tuesday, September 17 at 7:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Axes at Climate Pledge Arena on FOX 13+ (KZJO)

Thursday, September 19 at 6:00 p.m. PT: Seattle Storm vs. Phoenix Mercury in Phoenix, AZ on FOX 13+ (KZJO)

What Seattle Storm games stream nationally?

The WNBA has also announced its national broadcast and streaming schedule, which includes 10 nationally televised games in 2024.

Three games will air on ABC/ESPN

Seven games will air on ION TV

12 games will also be simulcast to a national audience:

Two games will be streamed on ESPN3

Three games will air on Prime Video nationally

Six games will air on NBA TV

One game will air on CBS Sports Networks

Where can I buy Seattle Storm tickets?

According to the Seattle Storm, season tickets, Storm Mini Plans and Group Experiences are available now.

Single-game tickets for the 2024 season go on sale on April 15.

