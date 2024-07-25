Seattle youth org collaborates with police for Torchlight Parade safety

The Chinatown Seafair Parade was abruptly halted Sunday when three teenagers carrying guns caused chaos, leaving the community shaken. As the Torchlight Parade, set to draw approximately 300,000 spectators, approaches in just 48 hours, safety concerns are paramount.

The three boys — two of them age 14, one of them 13 — were arrested and charged with unlawful possession of firearms. The 13-year-old and one of the 14-year-olds had modified their handguns to fire fully-automatic.

The King County Prosecutors Office confirmed Thursday evening that all three teens pleaded not guilty to the felony charges.

The court ordered two of the boys to be held in juvenile detention, and one of the 14-year-olds was released on electronic home monitoring.

History of violence prevention

Urban Family started working with the Seafair Torchlight Parade in 2008. Paul Patu, founder of the non-profit dedicated to building safe communities for young people, said, "At the time, there were several incidents of violence every year, including guaranteed fights and shootings."

As community violence interrupters, Urban Family saw a significant change in their second year.

"We had zero incidents of gun violence and completely turned it around by simply adding the community component," Patu said.

Urban Family trains all year long for events like the Torchlight Parade. Their training includes de-escalation, mediation, and critical incident response. "We wear bright shirts that say 'keep the peace.' It's very simple," Patu said. "That's our mission for the Torchlight, so it can be a family-friendly event."

Teens arrested at Chinatown Seafair Parade

The Torchlight Parade, a tradition since 1950 to attract tourists, features royalty, marching bands, dance teams, floats, and the Seafair Pirates. However, recent events have cast a shadow of uncertainty over the celebrations.

On Sunday, the sight of teens carrying stolen, modified, fully-automatic guns sent families scattering at the Chinatown Seafair Parade. Fortunately, no shots were fired, partly due to the swift action of a partner team present at the scene, according to Devin Wilturner, safety team lead for Urban Family.

"They were actually a big part of the reason why shots did not ring out there," Wilturner said.

Urban Family is locking arms with Seattle Police, continuing their promise of being community violence interrupters.

Patu remains cautiously optimistic.

"We trained for the worst-case scenario, but we trust in our training, our safety protocol, and the goodwill we've built in the community," said Patu. "We've covered every detail, from command post and staging to safety team positioning, pinpointing potential hotspots."

Training and strategy

Urban Family’s team, composed of 52 members, undergoes year-round training in de-escalation, critical incident response, and active shooter situations. Despite their rigorous training, they do not carry weapons or wear bulletproof vests, relying instead on their established goodwill within the community.

"We are prepared," Wilturner said.

Community integration

The team’s deep roots in the community allow them to identify potential trouble spots along the parade route, helping to prevent incidents before they occur.

"The streets talk, so they're gonna talk to you about, 'Hey, man, you know, we're gonna be hanging out here when we go to the Torchlight,' and you pick up on that and make a plan to combat that.," Wilturner said.

These close connections enable the team to separate groups, reducing the likelihood of conflicts and preventing acts of violence.

Wilturner advised, "Think about what you do before you do it."

Police response

The Seattle Police Department will assist with traffic control and have emphasis patrols and officers ready to respond to any emergencies.

As the community prepares for the Torchlight Parade, the combined efforts of Urban Family and SPD aim to ensure a safe and enjoyable event for all.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Pioneer Fire burns nearly 32,000 acres near Chelan, evacuations underway

'Belltown Hellcat' Miles Hudson ‘makes mockery’ of Seattle court hearing

Bryan Kohberger seeks to move murder trial out of small community to Boise

Group of juveniles, including 7-year-old with hatchet, suspected in Seattle robbery

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.