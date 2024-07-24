VIDEO: 3 teens arrested for flashing guns at Seattle parade

Seattle Police released bodycam video of the moments leading up to the arrest of three teenage boys, said to be flashing guns at the Chinatown Seafair Parade last weekend.

Officers were called around 7:30 to reports of three boys flashing guns near Seventh Ave S and S Weller St during the parade. Newly-released bodycam video shows police closing in on them, guns drawn, and ordering them to the ground.

People and performers stopped mid-act and ran down the parade route in panic.

Bodycam video shows police search the three boys — one of them 13, and two of them 14 — pulling modified guns from their waistbands. Authorities say two of the guns were modified with an "auto-sear" which allows them to be fired full-auto. This includes the 13-year-old's gun, which was also an untraceable "ghost gun." Another gun was modified to carry 30 rounds.

"One of the reporting parties believed these males were responsible for murdering her son in Auburn on 7/12," said Officer Eric Muñoz with the Seattle Police Department. "Another one of the reporting parties believed these males were taunting him."

The three boys were all booked into juvenile detention on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful carry of a pistol and felony harassment. Police seized three guns into evidence.

Prosecutors expect rush-file charging decisions by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call SPD's violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

