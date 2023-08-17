Total campfire ban in place for Olympic National Park and Forest starting Aug. 18

A total campfire ban will be put in place throughout the Olympic National Park and the Olympic National Forest starting Friday, Aug. 18. This also goes for coastal areas of ONP.

The ban includes all campfires, including charcoal fires. Anything that produces ash is prohibited. Gas or propane camp stoves may still be used in the wilderness backcountry and campgrounds, but should be operated well away from flammable vegetation and forest litter.

Use extreme caution with any open flame and don't leave your fire unattended.

The ban comes as hot and dry conditions persist across the state with no relief in sight.

"We have already seen wildfires start throughout western Washington and these types of conditions are highly conducive to wildfires starting on the peninsula." said Interagency Fire Management Officer, Jeff Bortner. "By following these restrictions everyone can help reduce the risk of unintentional wildfires."

To reduce the risk of wildfires, note:

Fireworks are always prohibited on federal public lands.

Before going camping, learn of any new restrictions that may be in place.

If smoking, always dispose of cigarette debris in some type of an ashtray.

Multiple counties have their own burn bans in place.