A Capitol Hill condominium complex is now left without a garage door after a truck backed into it overnight, completely destroying the gate.

Surveillance video captured the incident, which happened at around 2:50 a.m. on Sunday.

The truck is seen slowly backing into the gate, and once it was completely torn off, the truck pulls forward and drives away.

The bed of the gray truck appeared to have various tools in it, and the garage door made a significant dent in the back of the vehicle.

It's currently unknown why the driver of truck backed into the gate, causing thousands in damages.

Now, Seattle Police are investigating, and the complex is working to restore the garage door.

