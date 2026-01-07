Truck driver tied to WA kidnapping, luring incidents arrested at AZ-Mexican border
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - A 35-year-old truck driver investigated in connection with multiple reported kidnapping and luring incidents in Ellensburg was arrested Tuesday at the Arizona-Mexico border.
What you can do:
According to the Ellensburg Police Department (EPD), the ongoing investigation involves a series of incidents that began on Dec. 22, 2025. Anyone who has additional information that could assist detectives is encouraged to contact the department using the phone number at the bottom of this story.
Initial harassment reported near South Canyon Road
Timeline:
On Dec. 22 at about 1 a.m., EPD officers were dispatched to a reported harassment incident near South Canyon Road and Ruby Street. Police said four middle school girls were approached by an unknown suspect driving a blue semi-truck without a trailer. Authorities say the suspect attempted to lure them into his truck.
When they refused, police said the suspect followed them, prompting the girls to run and hide.
Investigators later reviewed surveillance footage and determined the suspect appeared to be a long-haul truck driver. The vehicle was last seen traveling east on I-90, police said.
Attempted kidnapping near North Walnut Street
Following the release of information on social media, additional victims and witnesses contacted police.
One individual reported an attempted kidnapping earlier that night near North Walnut Street and East Helena Avenue. Police said the suspect allegedly grabbed the victim and told her to get into his truck, but she managed to break free. After the encounter, the suspect drove a short distance away, and the victim reported hearing another female shout at the driver.
Encounter in alley near North Main Street
Police said another witness later reported seeing the suspect approach two females near West Third Avenue and North Main Street. According to authorities, the suspect followed one of the individuals quickly into an alley before a male bystander intervened, preventing further action.
EPD said surveillance footage from multiple locations confirmed the presence of the suspect's vehicle in each incident.
Tracking the suspect
Dig deeper:
According to police, detectives used the FLOCK license plate reader system to track the semi-truck, which was registered to an Arizona-based company. Investigators identified the suspect as a 25-year-old Mexican national employed by the trucking company and obtained an arrest warrant on Dec. 31, 2025.
Arrest at the Arizona-Mexico border
On Jan. 6, 2026, authorities arrested the suspect while he was attempting to enter the United States through an Arizona border crossing. Police said he is currently awaiting extradition to Washington state.
What you can do:
This investigation remains active, and the EPD is asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 509-962-7280.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this story comes from a social media press release by the Ellensburg Police Department.
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
New Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson talks homelessness, police tensions and World Cup countdown
Seattle leaders combat 'misinformation', say open-air drug use still means arrests
Here's everything to know about the 2026 Super Bowl
Seattle ranks as the best US city for keeping New Year's resolutions in 2026, data shows
WA trooper struck, injured in multi-car crash on SR 512
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.