Biden and Trump confirm US presidential debates: Here’s what you need to know

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have agreed to participate in two general election debates: One in June and one in September.

However, there are still some nitty-gritty details to be worked out, including the formats of the events and their moderators. Trump's team is also pushing for more debates, saying it wants one every month through September, when early voting in some states is set to begin.

Keep reading for everything to know about the 2024 presidential debates, and when and where to watch them.

Have President Biden and former President Donald Trump agreed to debates for the upcoming 2024 election?

Yes, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have consented to two debates.

The first debate, hosted by CNN at their Atlanta studios, will take place on June 27, and the second debate will take place on Sept. 10, with ABC serving as the host.

This combination of pictures created on September 29, 2020 shows US President Donald Trump (L) and Democratic Presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden squaring off during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve Univers (JIM WATSONSAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) Expand

Why are these debates happening so early in the election cycle?

The timing of the June debate is unusual since they are scheduled before the formal acceptance of each party’s nomination.

Will the debates feature live audiences?

No, CNN's debate will not host an audience, which breaks from recent tradition. The aim is to maximize the time candidates have to speak. ABC has not provided details regarding an audience for their event.

Who are the moderators for these debates?

For the CNN debate, Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will serve as moderators. ABC has yet to announce its moderators for the September debate.

What are the requirements for candidates to qualify for these debates?

Both CNN and ABC have stipulated that participating candidates must reach at least 15% in four separate national polls of registered or likely voters that correspond to the networks’ criteria.

What has been said about third-party candidates participating in the debates?

Biden’s campaign has proposed to exclude third-party candidates from these particular debates. This includes candidates like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The requirement of 15% in national polls aligns with past rules that would normally permit third-party candidates to participate if they meet that threshold.

What has Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said about this exclusion?

Kennedy accused Biden and Trump of trying to prevent his participation because they fear he could win. He stated that keeping viable candidates off the stage undermines democracy.

Are there any concerns surrounding the debates?

Yes, there are concerns about the candidates' advanced ages — Biden being 81 and Trump 77. There’s also a history of frustration between the candidates and the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates regarding debate rules and perceived fairness.

Have there been any proposed dates for a vice presidential debate?

Plans for a vice presidential debate have not been disclosed yet.

Did President Trump suggest any additional debate details?

On Truth Social, President Trump stated his acceptance of a third debate on Fox News, but there has been pushback from Biden's campaign regarding a "debate about debates." Trump has also proposed debates outside of the standard schedule, including one outside the Manhattan courthouse where he stood trial.

What has been the reaction from the commission on presidential debates?

The commission expressed that the American public deserves substantive debates from leading candidates and affirms its mission to ensure that these debates reach a wide audience.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Here's how much you need to earn to live 'comfortably' in Seattle

VIDEO: Shocked Fred Meyer shoppers watch as SUV driver rams Prius out of the way to escape Seattle Police

Kenmore man charged in deadly crash also claimed he would 'skin' girlfriend alive: docs

King County Council votes to raise minimum wage to $20 an hour

Councilmember's father has history of intimidating Woodinville officials

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.