Tukwila Amazon warehouse to close, 172 layoffs expected

Amazon is slated to close one of its warehouses in Tukwila later this year, with over 170 workers expected to be laid off, according to the Washington State Employment Security Department (ESD).

In a recent Worker Adjustment and Retaining Notification (WARN), which is used to notify Washington employees of future business closures, the Amazon facility in Tukwila is listed as a permanent closure, with the layoff start date scheduled for August 1, 2024.

A total of 172 workers are affected by this closure. The ESD says it received the notice on May 31.

Amazon did not specify which Tukwila warehouse will close, as there are currently two operating in the city. The DWA2 warehouse in the Duwamish neighborhood appears to be a delivery station, and the other UWA5 warehouse located near SeaTac is associated with Amazon Fresh.

In an incident last year, an Amazon employee slashed a co-worker in the face with a box knife at the DWA2 warehouse.

The Seattle-based retail giant did not provide a specific reason behind the warehouse closure.

Amazon spokesperson Sam Stephenson said in a statement that the company will work with affected employees to either transfer them to other facilities, or offer support if they choose not to stay with Amazon.

"We’re always evaluating our network to make sure it fits our business needs and to improve the experience for our employees, customers, partners, and drivers. As part of that effort, we may close older sites, enhance existing facilities, or open new sites, and we weigh a variety of factors when deciding where to develop future sites or maintain a presence," Stephenson said.

This notice comes nearly two months after Amazon announced it's cutting hundreds of jobs in its cloud computing unit AWS, mostly affecting business and sales-related roles.

