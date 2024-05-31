Brouwer’s Cafe, a beloved beer bar in Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood, announced on Facebook that it will close its doors permanently on June 29.

The establishment has been a staple in the local craft beer scene for 19 years, known for its extensive selection of craft beers from around the world and its excellent Belgian-inspired cuisine.

"We’ve always wanted to stay true to our vision of providing a place where people could find the best craft beer from around the world, they could enjoy excellent food at more casual prices, and they could be treated to an experience unlike any other establishment," the announcement read. "And, we’ve been doing that for 19 years now!"

Reflecting on the early years, Brouwer’s Cafe's post reminisced about times when patrons would be three deep at the bar for special beer releases and festival days that saw lines wrapping around the block. The high energy and dedication to the craft beer movement helped cement Brouwer’s as a leader in Seattle’s beer community.

However, the post noted changes in consumer habits, the market and even the Fremont neighborhood as reasons for the decision to close.

"We helped pave the way for what is now an amazing craft beer community in Seattle, but consumers have changed, the market has changed, and even the Fremont neighborhood has changed," the post stated.

Brouwer’s Cafe extended its gratitude to breweries, the Washington Brewers Guild, the Fremont community and its patrons and staff, both past and present.

"We feel honored to have been part of this amazing community for so long, and we cherish all the incredible friendships we’ve made along the way," the announcement continued.

While the news is bittersweet, Brouwer’s invited the community to celebrate its remaining time. Patrons are encouraged to visit, share stories, and help finish off the bar’s remaining inventory before the final closure on June 29.

For the next month, the Brouwer’s Cafe team looks forward to raising a glass with the community that has supported it for nearly two decades.

MORE SEATTLE NEWS ON FOX 13 SEATTLE

Will Seattle see the Northern Lights again this weekend?

Car rams into business in Seattle's Fremont neighborhood

UW students terrified after several on-campus armed robberies

Late-season atmospheric river to drench Seattle this weekend

Popular Filipino fast-food chain opening first Seattle location

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.