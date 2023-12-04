Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:30 PM PST until FRI 8:23 PM PST, Mason County
9
Beach Hazard Statement
until THU 4:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Flood Watch
until WED 4:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Wind Advisory
from MON 9:00 AM PST until TUE 12:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area, North Coast, Central Coast
Flood Watch
from MON 10:00 PM PST until THU 4:00 PM PST, Pend Oreille County, Spokane County, Stevens County
Flood Advisory
from MON 2:58 PM PST until THU 1:00 AM PST, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 AM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Flood Watch
from MON 10:00 PM PST until WED 10:00 PM PST, Chelan County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 10:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

UK boy wants Apple to redesign its 'offensive' nerd emoji

By Austin Williams
Published 
Apple
FOX TV Stations

‘We want Baby Yoda emoji!’: Petition to make Baby Yoda an emoji garners over 12K signatures

A petition for Apple to make Baby Yoda an emoji has garnered more than 12,000 signatures as of Wednesday.

LONDON - A 10-year-old boy from the U.K. has started a campaign to get Apple to redesign its "nerd face" emoji, the New York Post reported on Dec. 1. 

Teddy who calls himself a proud glasses-wearer told the BBC that he finds the current design of the emoji to be "offensive and insulting" because of its prominent front teeth. 

"I think the nerd emoji is offensive and insulting to all those people in the world who wear glasses," Teddy wrote in an online petition. "I think people who wear glasses are cool and I am worried that people who are getting glasses for the first time will think they are going to look like rabbits or rats."

GettyImages-1537708831.jpg

ANKARA, TURKIYE - JULY 16: In this photo illustration, emojis are displayed on a mobile phone screen in front of a computer screen displaying a picture of people holding emoji pillows on their face in Ankara, Turkiye on July 16, 2023. (Photo by Aytac

Expand

So far, his online petition has garnered nearly 2,000 signatures as of Dec. 4.

He has even submitted a design he calls the "genius emoji" which features thing frames and a smiley face. 

The New York Post reports that Teddy's teacher helped him launch a petition online.

Apple has not yet responded for comment. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 