Vandalized cable lines cause service outage to some Xfinity customers in Washington state

Some Xfinity and Comcast Business customers in Washington state encountered an unexpected interruption to their services due to cable line damage caused by vandalism on Thursday.

Comcast Washington said network maintenance crews were working to replace the damaged lines. Impacted customers included some in Graham and Kent, Washington.

By Thursday afternoon, Xfinity said restoration of services was expected between 8:00 and 10:00 p.m.

Xfinity asked for customers' patience during the outage: "We know any time without service can be frustrating and appreciate our customer’s patience during this outage."

During such incidents, affected customers are encouraged to stay informed by checking for outages or troubleshooting common service issues via xfinity.com/status or the Xfinity app.