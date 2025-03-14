Seattle's Victor Steinbrueck Park reopens as totem pole restoration continues

The Brief Victor Steinbrueck Park in Seattle will reopen on March 14, following extensive renovations that improve safety and park features. The park's iconic totem poles will undergo restoration starting this spring, with reinstallation expected in late 2025. Renovations include design elements honoring Seattle's Native American communities, enhancing the park's connection to MarketFront and the Tree of Life area.



Victor Steinbrueck Park, located at the north end of Pike Place Market in Seattle, is reopening on March 14, following extensive renovations.

The backstory:

The park's reopening was initially contingent upon the reinstallation of its iconic totem poles, as required by the Pike Place Market Historical Commission's Certificate of Approval. However, Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) has worked with the commission to allow the park to open before the poles are reinstalled. Restoration of the poles is set to begin this spring and is expected to continue through late 2025.

The renovation project, funded by the Parks and Green Spaces Levy and additional city budget allocations, aims to enhance public safety and improve park features. Updates include better sight lines, renovated seating areas, improved lighting, and upgraded landscaping.

The project also enhances circulation, creating a connection to MarketFront and the Tree of Life area, in line with Victor Steinbrueck’s vision of the park as an extension of the market.

A significant aspect of the renovation is the replacement of the failing waterproofing membrane on the park's westerly portion, which lies above a parking garage.

Dig deeper:

Throughout the planning and design phases, the parks department and the design team engaged with the community to ensure the park honors its significance to Seattle’s Native American communities, particularly the Urban Native community. Design elements such as Coast Salish welcome text, basket-weave pattern paving, a Coast Salish map, and column wraps at the Pavilion have been incorporated to reflect the local Coast Salish culture and support the park's original intent as a welcoming space for all.

The park improvements received approval from the Pike Place Market Historic Commission in September 2019. The project, which began planning in fall 2015, has undergone several phases, including design and construction, culminating in the upcoming reopening.

Victor Steinbrueck Park is located at 2001 Western Ave.

