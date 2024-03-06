Video shows 'controversial' final moments of New Jersey high school basketball championship

The final moments of a New Jersey high school championship basketball game has sparked nationwide controversy after referees waved off what was seemingly a game-winning basket.

Video shared by Matt Manley of the Shore Sports Network shows the closing seconds of the NJSIAA Group II championship game between Camden and Manasquan on Monday night.

After Camden made a clutch free throw to give them a 46-45 edge, Manasquan's Griffin Linstra grabbed an offensive rebound on a last chance heave and put it back just before the buzzer to seemingly win the game.

As the court flooded with students and fans to celebrate the victory, referees reportedly met at the scorer's table and decided the basket went in after the buzzer sounded, giving Camden the win.

Shore Sports said the botched call denied "one of the biggest upsets the state and the Shore Conference had ever seen."

The Manasquan School District on Wednesday said they're "pursuing all possible avenues of appeal with the NJSIAA and otherwise in the pursuit of ensuring fair play and integrity in all athletic competitions."