'I'm going to f*** you up': Violent passenger restrained on Dublin to Seattle flight

The Brief A passenger on a flight from Dublin to Seattle was arrested after allegedly becoming drunk, violent and threatening crew members. Court documents say seven flight attendants worked together to restrain the man after he allegedly assaulted a flight attendant and disrupted the cabin. The passenger was arrested upon arrival at Sea-Tac Airport and charged with interfering with flight crew members.



A drunk and aggressive passenger on an Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to Seattle had to be physically restrained by seven flight attendants, court documents reveal.

The backstory:

The incident happened on June 19, where passenger James Bradley Noble allegedly exhibited disruptive behavior after he consumed alcoholic beverages during the flight.

Witnesses described Noble as stumbling, highly intoxicated and physically aggressive. He reportedly made physical gestures at his seatmate and tried to force pills down her mouth, according to the complaint.

Noble reportedly spilled soda onto his seatmate, left a full bottle of wine on his neighbor's seat, and wrapped his arms around a flight attendant in the middle of the aisle.

Seattle Tacoma International Airport seen on Nov. 9, 2025

Dig deeper:

After pinning the flight attendant from behind, Noble was escorted back to his seat and had to be held down in his seat for 20 minutes. During this, Noble violently shook the seats in front of him, forcing crew members to evacuate and relocate passengers in that row.

Noble then turned to the flight attendant holding him and allegedly said, "I'm going to f*** you up."

A team of seven flight attendants initiated emergency protocols, converging on Noble to secure him with handcuffs and tie-down straps in the passenger seat. However, Noble flailed and resisted to the point that the restraints began to fail.

The struggle lasted roughly two hours before Noble exhausted himself and stopped fighting. It began when the plane was over Greenland or Canada, and ended as there was only about an hour left on the 10-hour flight.

Port of Seattle police arrested Noble after the plane landed at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. He was charged with interference with flight crew members and attendants.

Noble is scheduled to appear in court next week.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

The Walrus and the Carpenter in Ballard closes amid strike

Couples panic, wedding plans sink due to flooded Seattle ferry venue

5 King County beaches closed due to high bacteria

State training hundreds of firefighters as wildfire season intensifies

Maltby Cafe and its supersized cinnamon rolls to get new home

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.