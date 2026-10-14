Affordability, budget tops priorities in WA's 29th District legislative race

The Brief Two Democratic candidates, Tacoma Deputy Mayor Joe Bushnell and state Office of Equity official Patrick Stickney, are competing in November for Position 2 in Washington’s 29th Legislative District following state Representative Sharlett Mena's decision to seek a State Senate seat.b Both candidates cite affordability as a paramount concern for residents across the district, while drawing contrasts in their backgrounds, Bushnell pointing to his local roots as a Marine Corps veteran and city council member, and Stickney referencing his legal background and personal experience growing up in a low-income household. Facing an upcoming state budget shortfall, the candidates outline differing initial legislative focuses, with Bushnell prioritizing a thorough review of state finances and local coordination, while Stickney plans to immediately introduce policy barring state contracts for entities involved with private detention facilities.



Two candidates hoping to serve in the Washington State Legislature for the first time are competing on the November ballot to represent the 29th Legislative District. The district encompasses parts of Tacoma, Parkland, Spanaway, and Lakewood.

Following a close primary election, Tacoma Deputy Mayor Joe Bushnell and Washington State Office of Equity Federal Affairs Director Patrick Stickney emerged as the top contenders for Position 2. Both candidates are Democrats emphasizing their local roots and professional experience as central to their campaigns.

The seat opened up this election cycle when the current holder of this position, Sharlett Mena decided to run for state senate this year.

Affordability, Cost of Living and Community Priorities

Both Bushnell and Stickney identified the rising cost of living as a major concern among residents across the district. Rising expenses on groceries, gas, utilities, and rent continue to press local households.

What they're saying:

"I think affordability is top of mind for a lot of folks," Bushnell said.

Stickney echoed that assessment, noting that economic pressures affect constituents regardless of background.

"The thing that I’m seeing from folks is affordability like that is the thing that I hear, no matter who that person is, they’re really concerned about costs," Stickney said.

Beyond housing and grocery costs, both candidates raised concerns about broader safety, economic, and community needs.

Bushnell emphasized community safety, improving local healthcare accessibility amid changing federal regulations, and ensuring youth have safe recreational places.

Stickney highlighted protections for vulnerable populations, opposing federal actions that target individuals based on immigration status, and addressing artificial price inflation.

Candidates Joe Bushnell (right) and Patrick Stickney (left) are on the November ballot for Washington's 29th Legislative District. The two speak on why they think they're the better person for the position, which includes parts of Tacoma, Parkland, Expand

Personal Backgrounds and Community Connection

Local perspective:

While agreeing on key issues facing working-class residents, the candidates point to distinct personal backgrounds to demonstrate how they would represent the district.

Bushnell, a Marine Corps veteran, currently serves on the Tacoma City Council as deputy mayor. Raised in the Salishan neighborhood, he noted that his mother escaped the Cambodian genocide as a refugee. If elected, Bushnell would become the first Cambodian American to serve in the Washington State Legislature.

"I was born and raised out here and I think it’s super important that we have someone out here that understands our community very well and is able to make the best choices for our community," Bushnell said.

Stickney, an attorney who has lived in multiple states including Pennsylvania and Arizona, drew on his lived experience growing up in a low-income family that dealt with domestic violence and substance abuse. He shared that his grandparents helped his family transition to stability.

"I know your concerns, you know I’ve lived them myself, and it is those experiences that are really going to be important in making those decisions," Stickney said.

Experience, Governance and Track Record

Both candidates point to past work in local and state government as evidence of their ability to deliver results.

Bushnell highlighted his work in Tacoma while on council, citing efforts to support police department hiring to get closer to full staffing and targeting the needs on South Hosmer Street—an area previously with the highest violent crime rate in the city—by improving streetlights, access to city services, and outreach. He also cited the redevelopment of Salishan into modern housing with community spaces as an example of effective governance.

Stickney pointed to his legislative experience navigating state policy channels, including helping pass legislation to standardize language access across all state agencies. He noted that campaign outreach involved knocking on over 8,400 doors across the district so far to hear directly from residents who feel distant from state government.

Fiscal Approaches and First-Term Priorities

Big picture view:

The state’s budget shortfall will be a critical issue for incoming lawmakers, according to both candidates. But neither specified any spending areas they are prepared to cut at this time.

Bushnell advocated for reviewing current state spending to ensure efficiency and calling for legislative decisions that better collaborate with local municipal jurisdictions. "The programs that the state is currently offering, are they living up to the expectations or not," Bushnell stated.

Stickney stressed evaluating return on investment before making budget choices, warning that hasty cuts can cost the state more over time while emphasizing the need to protect certain investments. "What is the impact that investments are having, are they having the impact that we want them to have by funding a program and then do we need to make changes if it’s not having the impact there," Stickney said.

When asked about the first action they would take if elected, the candidates outlined different approaches.

Bushnell plans to focus on state finances and legislative understanding, stating, "I really want to make sure I get a full understanding of what’s occurring in the legislature. I need to have a really strong understanding of the full state budget."

Stickney intends to introduce targeted legislation right away, stating, "I want to drop a bill that prevents folks from contracting with the state that are also contracting with the GEO group and Northwest Detention Center."

What's next:

Ballots will be mailed out by Oct. 16 and Nov. 3 is Election Day.

The Source: Information in this story came from original interviews with Washington's 29th Legislative District candidates Joe Bushnell and Patrick Stickney, and the 2026 General Election Voters' Guide of the Washington State Secretary of State's website.

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