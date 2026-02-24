Man accused of unlawful gun possession after Thurston County, WA chase

The Brief A 47-year-old Thurston County man is charged federally with unlawful possession of a firearm. Deputies say two unserialized "ghost guns" were found after a pursuit and crash near Rochester, Wash. The man has prior felony convictions that prohibit him from possessing firearms.



A 47-year-old Thurston County man is facing a federal firearms charge after deputies say they recovered two unserialized guns following a pursuit and crash.

What we know:

Michael Lee Draper appeared in U.S. District Court in Tacoma charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, according to First Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Neil Floyd.

Prosecutors say Draper is barred from having guns because of prior felony convictions. Court records show he was sentenced in 2009 to 13 years in prison for unlawfully possessing firearms, including a stolen firearm.

According to a criminal complaint, Thurston County deputies began pursuing Draper on Jan. 22 after reports of reckless driving. The chase ended when his truck crashed through a fence on rural property near Rochester.

A 47-year-old Thurston County man is facing a federal firearms charge after deputies say they found two unserialized "ghost guns" following a pursuit and crash near Rochester. (US District Attorney's Office Western District of Washington)

What they're saying:

Investigators say Draper fled on foot and was located with help from a Washington State Patrol aircraft before being arrested in a wooded ravine. A passenger was detained at the scene.

After obtaining a search warrant, deputies searched the truck and found a black AR-style rifle and a pistol, both without serial numbers. Authorities also reported finding suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and items tied to an investigation involving the Cowlitz Indian Tribe.

What's next:

Federal law prohibits people convicted of crimes punishable by more than one year in prison from possessing firearms.

If convicted, Draper faces up to 15 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

The case is being investigated by the Cowlitz Tribal Police Department, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA man with suspended license arrested for driving through school crosswalk

Seattle's Capitol Hill Block Party announces 2026 lineup

‘This is just cruel’: Harbor seal shot in head, now fighting to survive

Who could buy the Seattle Seahawks as franchise could sell for $8B

3.0 magnitude earthquake felt in Snohomish County, WA

Seattle unveils 2026 FIFA World Cup fan celebration sites

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.