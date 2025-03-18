WA man accused of murdering ex, fleeing to Mexico, pleads not guilty

The Brief Beloved hair salon owner, Reyna Hernandez, went missing in 2024. Investigators allege her ex, Louie Hernandez, murdered her in a fit of jealousy and rage, then fled to Mexico. Louie Hernandez was held in a Mexican jail for drug possession before being extradited to Washington. The suspect pleaded not guilty, and a judge set bail at $5 million.



On Tuesday, the Renton man who is accused of murdering his partner then driving more than 1,300 miles to hide her body in Mexico, appeared in a King County court.

In court, 62-year-old Louie Hernandez pleaded not guilty.

Case breakdown

Timeline:

Charging documents that FOX 13 Seattle obtained allege Louie Hernandez shot and killed his former partner in a fit of jealousy and rage.

The victim told her new partner that, "Louie threatened to kill her because she was with another man," and "he wanted her back and that he felt like dying without her," according to the documents.

According to the report, Reyna Hernandez planned to meet Louie Hernandez on Feb. 26, 2024, to "arrange finishing up the relationship."

However, investigators said the 5’4" suspect ambushed his 6 ft former partner nearly as soon as she walked into their, once, shared home.

"Evidence gathered during the course of this investigation establishes that, within minutes of the victim entering the home she had previously shared with the defendant, the defendant put a gun to her head and pulled the trigger," according to the King County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the charging documents, Louie Hernandez then hid the victim’s body in her own car and drove more than 1,300 miles down the coast.

Investigators said Hernandez hid the victim’s body in a Mexicali graveyard.

Solving the case

Big picture view:

Charging documents said detectives were able to connect the dots for several reasons, including the suspect’s own son sending investigators a Mexican news article reporting the discovery of Reyna Hernandez’s body.

The documents also stated investigators found indications of an attempt to clean up large amounts of blood, a shell casing of the same caliber used to murder the victim, and surveillance video showing Louie Hernandez driving away in the victim’s car after loading it with an object covered in a blanket or tarp.

Extradition from Mexico

Louie Hernandez was held in a Mexican jail before being extradited back to Washington.

Investigators said Mexican military officials arrested Louie Hernandez at a checkpoint for possessing fentanyl, meth, and two rounds of ammo.

Bail is set at $5 million in this case.

The next hearing is scheduled for next month.

The Source: Information in this story comes from FOX 13 Seattle reporter AJ Janavel.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Here's where Seattle renters are relocating

74-year-old skier dies after fall at Stevens Pass

Body cameras capture struggle during Pierce County DUI arrest

Seattle's Capitol Hill Block Party announces 2025 lineup, changes to event

Could Bryan Kohberger’s autism defense for capital murder set a precedent?

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.