WSP investigating 10 reports of shots fired on King County highways just 19 days into the new year

A concerning spree of shootings is unfolding on freeways in King County. Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating 10 reports of shots fired this month, and it’s only three weeks into 2024.

Last year, WSP investigated nearly 60 reports of shots fired on the freeways.

WSP public information officer Trooper Rick Johnson said one of this month's freeway shootings happened on State Route 167 in south King County. Kent and Auburn police departments teamed up with troopers for emphasis patrols on Thursday to deter the shootings and look for vehicles of interest.

"We’re doing everything we can to curtail this, and we want it to stop obviously," said Johnson.

Johnson said no one was hurt. He explained five people confirmed they were shot at while driving in their cars now damaged from the bullets, and investigators are speaking with possibly a sixth victim.

"We had one victim actually admit ‘well, yeah they’ll go past me, I flash my lights and then the other individual ended up firing a shot at him,’" said the public information officer.

Johnson said investigators are looking for at least two vehicles of interest: a black BMW four-door sedan, and a green pickup truck possibly a Ford F-250 or F-350 model.

As detectives look into the various reasons why suspects are shooting their guns behind the wheel, Johnson advised drivers to be careful.

"You don’t know what the other person is capable of. So, do not engage, call 911, remove yourself from that. If you can, take the exit, call us, give a description because we investigate every one of these," said Johnson.

Without license plate numbers, Johnson said detectives need the public’s help tracking down suspects. WSP is asking drivers to keep an eye out for erratic behaviors like speeding, cutting drivers off, slamming the breaks, and, of course, brandishing a gun.

"Maybe they didn’t see anybody shooting anybody, but maybe that car went past them really fast, and they’re like maybe that guy is just speeding. Well, maybe he was running away from the drive-by shooting that he just committed," said the trooper.

Johnson emphasized the more descriptive details, the better the chances of finding suspects.

"We’ve had people that have given us information that put in a puzzle piece that we didn’t have, and it allowed us to move forward," said Johnson. "Some may think it’s a needle in a haystack kind of thing. But every little piece of information that can move us forward counts."

WSP said another shooting happened on the roads in Seattle, which the Seattle Police Department is investigating. Troopers will be conducting more emphasis patrols next Wednesday on I-5 and State Route 518, focusing on problem areas in the southwest part of the county.

"We don’t want anymore shootings and anyone to get hurt," Johnson said.