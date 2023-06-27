WATCH: Police arrest wanted felon in Seattle's Central District, recover loaded gun

Police arrested a wanted felon in Seattle’s Central District Saturday evening, and recovered a loaded handgun hidden in the suspect’s jeans.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 9 p.m., officers were patrolling through the neighborhood when they spotted the suspect near the intersection of S Jackson St. and 23rd Ave. S. Authorities say the 31-year-old man had a warrant out for his arrest.

When officers contacted the suspect, he took off running. Police sprinted after him and tackled him when he finally surrendered. Authorities say while he was running away, they saw him reach for a handgun that was tucked in his waistband.

After bringing him into custody, officers used scissors to cut through the suspect’s pants. While he was running away, the gun had fallen out of his waistband through one of his pant legs.

After recovering the gun, officers discovered that it was fully loaded with a bullet in the chamber.

According to the SPD, the suspect was a felon with multiple convictions, making him federally prohibited from being in possession of a handgun.

The suspect was booked into the King County Jail for his warrant and unlawful possession of a firearm.