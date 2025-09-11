How to watch WSU Cougars football vs North Texas

The Brief The Washington State Cougars look to continue their winning ways in Week 3 against the North Texas Mean Green. After this week, the Cougs will take on the UW Huskies in the Apple Cup. Keep reading for more details on the WSU vs North Texas game, and how to watch it live.



The Washington State Cougars look to continue their winning ways in Week 3 of the college football season, taking on the North Texas Mean Green.

Both the Cougs and North Texas are 2-0 entering the game set for Saturday afternoon.

Keep reading for more details on the WSU vs North Texas football game, and how to watch it live.

What time is the WSU-North Texas game?

Kickoff for Washington State vs. North Texas is set for Saturday, Sep. 13 at 12:35 p.m. (PT)

Where is the WSU-North Texas game?

The Cougars hit the road to take on North Texas at DATCU Stadium in Denton, Texas.

What TV channel is the WSU-North Texas game on?

The WSU vs. North Texas game will air on ESPNU. In Seattle, that is channel 400 or 621 on Xfinity, channel 525 on DirecTV, and channel 368 for Astound customers.

How do I listen to the WSU game on the radio?

A live radio broadcast of the WSU game is available on the Washington State Sports Network, Sirius/XM channel 385 or 975, through the Varsity Network App, or on the TuneIn App. Live audio is also available on the WSU Cougars website.

Cougar football broadcasts begin two hours before kickoff, carry through the game, and conclude with post-game coach and player interviews and the Coug Talk call-in show. In Seattle, it's on KTTH 770 AM, and flagship radio stations are KXLY 920AM/100.7 FM in Spokane and KHTR 104.3 FM in Pullman.

More on the Cougs

The Washington State Cougars are off to a strong start, opening the 2025 football season with two home wins, including a 13-10 win over the Idaho Vandals and a 36-13 win over San Diego State.

PULLMAN, WA - SEPTEMBER 06: Washington State Cougars quarterback Jaxon Potter (5) throws the ball during the game between the San Diego State Aztecs and the Washington State Cougars on September 6, 2025, at Martin Stadium in Pullman, WA. (Oliver McKenna / Icon Sportswire / Getty Images)

The Cougs are led by sophomore quarterback Jaxon Potter and first-year coach Jimmy Rogers. Despite only gaining a total of three years on the ground against Idaho, the Cougars rushed for 139 yards in Week 2.

After facing the Mean Green, the Cougars will take on the UW Huskies in the Apple Cup on Sep. 20.

The Source: Information in this story came from Washington State University Athletics.

