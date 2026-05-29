Seattle travel alert: Massive road closures, light rail shutdowns this weekend

The Brief Major construction closures will shut down segments of I-5, I-405, SR 520 and key I-90/SR 18 ramps across Seattle and the Eastside from Friday night through Monday morning. Sound Transit is shutting down the 1 Line between Capitol Hill and Stadium stations, as well as the 2 Line between Lynnwood City Center and South Bellevue stations, on Saturday and Sunday. The heavy disruptions are part of a coordinated effort by transportation agencies to finish critical highway, bridge, and rail maintenance before a six-week summer construction pause begins.



Transportation officials are warning travelers to prepare for heavy traffic congestion and significant delays as massive construction closures hit highways across the region and light rail lines this weekend.

Major highway closures this weekend

What we know:

The Washington State Department of Transportation said major construction projects are taking over several regional corridors from Friday, May 29, until the morning of Monday, June 1.

Crews are squeezing a large amount of work into a short spring window so they can pause construction during Seattle's "summer of soccer."

This means drivers will face concentrated traffic impacts now rather than disruptions spread throughout the summer season.

Here's what is scheduled for this weekend:

Kirkland (Southbound I-405): All southbound lanes will be closed from Northeast 124th Street to Northeast 70th Place from 11 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Monday for fish barrier correction work. Miles-long backups are expected.

Seattle (Northbound I-5): Two northbound lanes will remain closed across the Ship Canal Bridge, further restricting traffic inside the city.

Seattle (Eastbound SR 520): Eastbound lanes and all connecting ramps between I-5 and Montlake Boulevard will close from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. Crews are preparing for a traffic switch on the Montlake off-ramp. Only transit and HOV 3+ vehicles will be allowed to use the Montlake Boulevard direct access ramps to eastbound SR 520 across Lake Washington.

Issaquah/Snoqualmie (Westbound I-90): The eastbound SR 18/Snoqualmie Parkway on-ramp to westbound I-90, along with the westbound I-90 off-ramp to westbound SR 18, will close for paving from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Timeline:

The closures start Friday evening, with I-90 ramp closures beginning at 9 p.m., followed by the full I-405 and SR 520 closures at 11 p.m. All highways are scheduled to fully reopen to regular traffic by 4 a.m. or 5 a.m. on Monday, June 1.

WSDOT also said much of the work is weather-dependent and may be rescheduled if it rains.

Light rail disruptions

In addition to the highway gridlock, Sound Transit passengers will face major service disruptions on Saturday, May 30, and Sunday, May 31.

Maintenance crews are shutting down parts of the region's light rail network to complete rail replacement through downtown Seattle stations and perform work on the Crosslake Connection.

During the weekend shutdown, the 1 Line will completely close between the Capitol Hill and Stadium stations. Simultaneously, the 2 Line will be closed between Lynnwood City Center and South Bellevue stations.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Department of Transportation and Sound Transit.

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