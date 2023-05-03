West Seattle Bridge ramp closed until further notice due to 5x4 hole in the road

Some drivers are reporting that they've had tires popped because of a big pothole and exposed rebar on a West Seattle Bridge ramp to SR 99. You can see through the bridge deck to the ground below.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the northbound State Route 99 on-ramp from the West Seattle Bridge was closed Wednesday morning.

The hole was discovered around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Traffic was backing up in the area during the morning commute Wednesday. Transportation officials advised drivers to use alternate routes.

Crews said they first tried an epoxy fill on the hole but quickly discovered that the repair was going to be more difficult.

There was no estimated time for WSDOT to reopen the ramp, but repairs were already underway.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Alternate routes include the 1st Ave. S. Bridge either to SR 99 or to 1st or 4th Ave.

Check our live traffic map here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.