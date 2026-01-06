Patient at WA's Western State Hospital dies at construction site

The Brief A patient who went missing from Western State Hospital in Steilacoom was found dead Monday morning at a nearby construction site. The patient failed to return after being granted court-ordered, unescorted grounds privileges the day before, according to state officials. The cause of death is unknown and under investigation by the Pierce County Medical Examiner.



A missing patient at Western State Hospital in Steilacoom was found dead at a nearby construction site Monday morning.

What we know:

A construction team working on a project at the hospital discovered a body on the job site early Monday morning, Jan. 5, according to the Washington State Department of Social and Human Services (DSHS).

The person was later identified as a patient who had not returned to the hospital from "court-ordered unescorted grounds privileges" on Sunday, Jan. 4.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner will determine the patient's cause of death, and DSHS says it is cooperating with law enforcement in its investigation.

More information in the case will be shared when it becomes available.

