Steilacoom, WA train crash leaves 1 dead, bystanders pull another to safety

One person was killed and another was rescued after a freight train hit a car in Steilacoom late Monday. Bystanders pulled one passenger from the vehicle before the crash, while the other died at the scene. Both occupants had been reported missing from University Place earlier, and authorities say no foul play is suspected.



One person was killed and another was rescued after a crash between a car and a freight train in Steilacoom on Monday night.

According to the Steilacoom Department of Public Safety (SDPS), officers were dispatched at around 11:18 p.m. to Union Avenue near the ferry terminal for reports of a collision between a train and a vehicle.

Authorities said one passenger in the vehicle suffered catastrophic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. A group of bystanders rescued the other passenger before the crash, and that person was taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Both vehicle occupants were reported missing from University Place about a half-hour before the collision, and Pierce County sheriff's deputies were actively searching for the vehicle at the time. Authorities say there is no foul play suspected.

What they're saying:

"Steilacoom Public Safety is grateful for the courage of the bystanders who stepped in to help, and for the rapid and professional assistance from many of our area partners, including West Pierce Fire and Rescue, DuPont Police, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Lakewood Police, Puyallup Police, Fife Police, the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office and Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad Police," SDPS wrote in a press release.

"Our hearts are with the Pierce County family who lost a loved one in this tragic incident." — Steilacoom Department of Public Safety

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by the Steilacoom Department of Public Safety.

