Car struck by train causes traffic, ferry delays in Edmonds, WA

The Brief A car was hit by a train in Edmonds on Tuesday, causing traffic backups and ferry delays. The crash happened on Main Street, where minor injuries were reported and streets remained fully blocked. The Edmonds-Kingston ferry route was temporarily suspended but expected to resume once the train cleared the terminal.



A car was struck by a train in Edmonds on Tuesday, causing traffic and ferry delays.

(Edmonds Police Department)

The Edmonds Police Department announced the incident on social media at 12:18 p.m.

Authorities said a vehicle was struck by a train on Main Street, and minor injuries were reported.

Police are warning travelers to expect significant delays, because both Main Street and Dayton are fully blocked.

WA's Edmonds-Kingston ferry route temporarily out of service

Washington State Ferries said the Edmonds-Kingston route is out of service because the train accident in Edmonds is blocking the terminal.

"The route is projected to return to service shortly once the train clears," the WSF wrote on social media. "Thank you for your patience."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Edmonds Police Department and Washington State Ferries.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Wind, rain causes power outages across Puget Sound region

Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Shoreline, WA

Here’s how much a Walmart Thanksgiving meal will cost this year

Metro stabbing in Seattle leaves 1 person injured

No SNAP benefits to be issued in November, USDA confirms

Fallen tree causes deadly 'mass incident' at Halloween event near Roy, WA

Here are WA’s top ski areas for value this ski season, study says

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.