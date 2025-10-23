New video shows violent attack inside Edmonds, WA massage spa

The Brief Surveillance and police body camera footage reveal the violent attack by Colin Boswell on two women at an Edmonds massage spa in September, leading to attempted murder charges. The video shows Boswell chasing and assaulting the women, using a coat rack as a weapon; he was found shirtless and arrested nearby, with blood on his gloves and belongings. Boswell's bail is set at $1 million, and he has missed multiple court appearances, prompting a competency hearing; he remains in custody with a jury trial scheduled for mid-November.



Newly obtained video from inside an Edmonds massage spa shows the moment a man violently attacked two women in what police describe as a "targeted assault."

FOX 13 obtained the surveillance and police body camera footage through a public records request, shedding new light on the September incident that left both victims hospitalized with bruises and broken bones.

The suspect, identified by Edmonds police as 48-year-old Colin Boswell, is facing attempted murder charges. Court documents show Boswell told officers he intended to kill the women and was carrying a knife at the time of the attack.

Video from inside the spa shows one woman running for her life as Boswell chases her through the business. When her co-worker tries to intervene, he throws her to the ground. The footage captures terrified screams as the women struggle to escape.

Police said Boswell used a coat rack to beat the victims before running out of the building. Officers responding to the scene later found him shirtless and handcuffed him across the street, with his belongings scattered near a dumpster.

Body camera footage shows officers describing blood on the suspect’s gloves and belongings. One officer remarked, "Those two women are super, super bloody."

Boswell’s bail has been set at $1 million. Court records show he has failed to appear before a judge at least six times, prompting a competency hearing as questions continue to surround his motive.

The records request also revealed surveillance video from late August — a week before the assault — showing Boswell entering the same business wearing a mask, paying at the register, and leaving without incident. Footage confirmed that he had previously been a customer.

Boswell remains in custody at the Snohomish County Jail, with his jury trial scheduled for mid-November, according to court records.

