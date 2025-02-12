Expand / Collapse search
What's open, closed on Presidents Day in Seattle

Published  February 12, 2025 8:52pm PST
Holidays
The Brief

    • Some locations and services in the Seattle area will be affected on Presidents' Day, which falls on Monday, Feb. 17 this year.
    • Keep reading to see what's open and closed in Seattle on Presidents' Day.

SEATTLE - With Presidents' Day approaching, many in Seattle are wondering what businesses will be open or closed on the federal holiday.

What To Know:

Presidents' Day falls on Monday, Feb. 17 this year, as it is normally celebrated on the third Monday of February.

Banks

Most banks and credit unions will be closed on President's Day, though online banking and ATM services will still be available. The stock market will also be closed.

Postal service

The United States Postal Service (USPS) will not be delivering during the holiday, though UPS and FedEx should remain in service.

Government offices and libraries

Nonessential government offices at all levels will be closed. This includes King County government offices, King County libraries, and the Seattle Public Library.

Retail

Most major retailers and grocery stores should remain open on President's Day.

Schools

All school districts will have the day off for the federal holiday.

Transportation

King County Metro, Sound Transit and other public transportation services in the Seattle area will run on holiday schedules. However, some light rail services will see disruptions the weekend prior.

The Source: Information in this story is from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

