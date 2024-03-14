When does spring start? The equinox is closer than you think

It may feel like spring has sprung already, however it technically hasn't started yet, but that depends on who you ask.

March 19 marks the start of the vernal equinox, which is what's officially known as the start of spring. However, if you ask a meteorologist or climatologist, they might say we are already in spring, as it started on March 1.

Through the next two months, there will be continuous warming from winter transitioning into summer, and that warming trend begins at the start of March. March 1 through May 31 is considered "Meteorological Spring," and it's used for official recordkeeping when tracking climate.

The "Astronomical Spring" is based on the angle of the sun, which spans from March 20-22 to June 20-22.

The start of the spring equinox can vary, ranging from March 19-21, but this year it lands on the 19th.

The word equinox comes from the Latin words for "equal night," which is when the length of day and night is nearly equal across the world.

So, over the next few months, expect sunnier skies and temperatures warming up around the region!