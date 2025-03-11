1 shot in White Center after attempted break-in at West Seattle pot shop

The Brief A person was hospitalized after an attempted break-in at a West Seattle pot shop led to a shooting in White Center. The shop owner may have been chased by the suspects, but no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.



One person was hospitalized after an attempted break-in at a West Seattle pot shop and shooting in White Center overnight, the King County Sheriff's Office said.

What we know:

Just before midnight, deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 10000 block of 1st Avenue South in White Center.

According to investigators, the incident started at a marijuana pot shop in West Seattle, where several people tried to break in.

Witnesses told deputies the owner went to the shop at one point to fix a door.

The owner was possibly chased by the people who tried to rob the store, deputies said.

No suspects have been arrested, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: Information in this story was from the King County Sheriff's Office.

