Who are the Seattle Seawolves? Schedule, roster and tickets

The Seattle Seawolves just kicked off its 7th season in Major League Rugby, starting 2-0 in their first two games!

If you didn't know, Seattle has its own rugby union team and they're a force to be reckoned with, as they only lost five matches last season, falling just short in the Conference Final.

Despite the San Diego Legion knocking out the Seawolves in the postseason, the team got its revenge earlier this month, beating them at home, 25-19.

The Seawolves were founded in 2017, and they've been putting on a show ever since, having won the Major League Rugby final in 2018 and 2019. Here's what to know about Seattle's rugby team:

When do the Seawolves play?

From March until June, the Seawolves play almost every weekend, with games varying on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

All home games are scheduled to be played at 7:30 p.m., until June when the games are at 7 p.m.

Where can I watch the Seawolves play?

All Seattle Seawolves home games are played at the Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila, just north of Southcenter.

You can also watch the Seawolves play on FOX 13+ next Saturday, as well as on April 20, May 3, May 24, June 9, and June 22.

Who's on the Seawolves?

The Seawolves' roster is quite expansive, with 15 starters and eight players coming off the bench. Riekert Hattingh of South Africa is the team captain.

The team is coached by Allen Clarke, former player and head coach of Welsh professional side, the Ospreys.

The team also recently brought in Chris Latham as an assistant coach, an Australia native with a wealth of experience and accolades.

Where can I get tickets?

The Seawolves have six home games left, and season and single match tickets can be found on the Major League Rugby website.