Woman accused of burglarizing multiple Capitol Hill businesses arrested

A woman has been arrested for allegedly breaking into several businesses in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood on Thursday night.

Just before midnight, officers got a call for an alarm at a business near 2900 East Madison Street. When they arrived, they found evidence of forced entry to multiple nearby storefronts.

Business owners provided police with surveillance footage of a woman breaking into the buildings and going through things inside.

It's unclear how much damage or what was taken.

The 23-year-old woman was later located and booked into King County Jail for burglary, malicious mischief and possession of stolen property.