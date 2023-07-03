Woman arrested on DV charges after shooting man on visit to Bellingham

A Seattle woman was arrested Monday on domestic violence charges, after allegedly shooting a man she was visiting in Bellingham.

Bellingham Police say 35-year-old Easter Iosefa visited a 21-year-old man at his home near York and Grant St.

According to authorities, the two got into an argument outside the home shortly after Iosefa arrived, which escalated to the point where Iosefa took out a gun and shot at the victim. She fired several shots, and the man was hit in the thigh.

Police were called to reports of the shooting around 2:12 a.m.

Iosefa ran when officers arrived, according to Bellingham Police, and neighbors came out to help the victim when she left. Officers ordered Iosefa to stop, and she complied and was taken into custody.

Police did not find the gun on her during the arrest.

The victim was taken to PeaceHealth St. Joseph’s Medical Center for emergency treatment, and authorities expect he will recover.

Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies deployed a K9 team to find the handgun, which they located some eight blocks east. A further investigation revealed one of the rounds fired by Iosefa went through the window of a nearby house.

Iosefa has been charged with first-degree domestic violence assault, reckless endangerment and third-degree malicious mischief.

