Woman found dead in Tacoma, homicide suspect arrested

Police investigating the death of a woman Saturday morning say they have arrested a suspect.

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), just after 7:30 a.m., officers responded to the 3900 block of N Pearl St. for reports of an unresponsive individual.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive woman who appeared to have suffered severe injuries.

Officers immediately began performing life-saving measures. When fire crews arrived, they declared her dead at the scene.

Detectives and crime scene technicians arrived shortly after to begin their homicide investigation. Eventually, they identified a suspect.

Just before 1 p.m., TPD officers and a SWAT team arrested a 30-year-old man and booked him into the Pierce County Jail for first-degree murder.

