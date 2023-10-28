Woman found dead with life-threatening wounds in Tacoma, homicide investigation underway

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead with life-threatening wounds in Tacoma Saturday morning.

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), just after 7:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the scene near the corner of N Pearl St. and N 37th St. for reports of an unresponsive individual.

When they arrived, they found a woman who appeared to have suffered severe wounds.

Officers immediately performed life-saving measures. When Seattle Fire crews arrived, they pronounced her dead at the scene.

Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians are on scene investigating this incident as a homicide.

This is a developing story.