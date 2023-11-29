Woman killed in overnight shooting in Auburn

Police in Auburn are investigating after a woman was shot and killed early Wednesday morning.

At about 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near 500 15th St Northeast.

When officers arrived at the scene, the person who was shot was a woman in the passenger seat of a Ford truck.

Police said the woman, who was in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene after live-saving measures were taken.

According to investigators, there was a dispute at a gas station on Harvey Road when the suspect approached the passenger side of the truck.

Shots were fired and the truck drove to the 15th Street location.

No suspects were taken into custody and police are looking over surveillance footage in the area.

Auburn police said this was the second homicide in less than 12 hours.

On Tuesday, a man was found shot to death in a car near 22nd St NE and I St NE around 4 p.m.

The investigation remains ongoing.