Woman missing for over a month last seen in Renton

The Washington State Patrol has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) for a woman who hasn't been seen in over a month.

Cara Hallam, 33, was last seen on July 23 in the area of South Grady Way in Renton, near the Renton Village.

Hallam is 5'2", 125 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. It's unknown what clothes she was last seen wearing.

If you see Hallam, call 911.

