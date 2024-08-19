Seattle woman raises money to find cure for stage 4 breast cancer

A local woman organized dozens for a pub crawl in Seattle to raise money and awareness for stage IV breast cancer research.

On Saturday, "Mountain’s Out Bar Crawl" made three stops in Seattle: Hatch Cantina, and both Buckley’s in Belltown, and Buckley’s in Queen Anne.

There were drinks, food and raffles with the money going to Metavivor, an organization dedicated to fighting against stage IV metastatic breast cancer, an uncurable disease.

A cause that is very important to Ashley Smyk who organized the event.

"I was diagnosed at 38 with stage IV metastatic breast cancer, and after I got a health plan, a treatment plan, I got strong enough physically and mentally to be able to be able to give back to the community and by doing, so I’m trying to help find a cure," said Smyk.

Smyk hopes to make the Mountain’s Out Bar Crawl an annual event.

A website has been created on Smyk's efforts to raise money for Metavivor.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Kent man charged in violent attack near Seattle Great Wheel

Small business struggles: Ballard restaurant to close after building owner stops lease

Alaska Airlines flight makes sudden diversion after pilot says he's not certified to land: report

Man accused of killing girlfriend in North Seattle charged with murder

New changes coming to Link light rail: Here's what to know

North Cascades Highway closure extended, conditions worse than expected

Street racing driver triggers fiery, deadly Pierce County crash

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.